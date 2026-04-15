Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Down 6.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.71. 115,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 422,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

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Mama's Creations News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mama's Creations this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mama's Creations from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama's Creations has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mama's Creations by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $6,653,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama's Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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