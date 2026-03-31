Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.90 and traded as high as GBX 249. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 246.84, with a volume of 4,134,544 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 253.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £14,580. Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total transaction of £538,273.28. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company's stock.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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