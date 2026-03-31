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Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Man Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Man Group shares recently crossed above their 200-day moving average (GBX 226.90), trading as high as GBX 249 and last at GBX 246.84 on volume of about 4.13 million shares.
  • Analysts have raised targets and ratings—Citigroup lifted its target to GBX 275 (neutral) and Jefferies to GBX 280 (buy)—leaving a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average price target of GBX 253.50.
  • Notable insider activity: Anne Wade purchased 6,000 shares at GBX 243, while Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares at GBX 256; company insiders own about 7.83% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Man Group.

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.90 and traded as high as GBX 249. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 246.84, with a volume of 4,134,544 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 253.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £14,580. Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 210,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total transaction of £538,273.28. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company's stock.

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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