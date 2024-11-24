Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU - Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,880 shares during the period. Manchester United accounts for 0.9% of Senvest Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Manchester United worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Manchester United alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 912.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 232,370 shares of the company's stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company's stock.

Manchester United Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MANU stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manchester United, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manchester United wasn't on the list.

While Manchester United currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here