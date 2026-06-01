Marcus Becker Sells 10,391 Shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $362,957.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $586,265.12. This trade represents a 38.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Marcus Becker sold 1,113 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,793.31.

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Constellium Stock Up 1.6%

CSTM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. 1,351,582 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,091. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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