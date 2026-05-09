Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Marcus & Millichap had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Marcus & Millichap's conference call:

Company reported strong top-line and margin recovery with Q1 revenue of $171.5M, up 18% YoY and adjusted EBITDA improving to <$3M> from a <$9M> loss a year ago.

Company reported strong top-line and margin recovery with and adjusted EBITDA improving to <$3M> from a <$9M> loss a year ago. Financing momentum accelerated— financing revenue $27M (up 48%) , total financing volume +60% across ~398 transactions and average deal size +36%, driven by recruiting of senior originators and a 188‑lender network.

Financing momentum accelerated— , total financing volume +60% across ~398 transactions and average deal size +36%, driven by recruiting of senior originators and a 188‑lender network. Brokerage activity broadened with 1,348 transactions (up 15%), transactions per agent +11%, and growth across seven of eleven property types, led by private clients, larger deals (+25%), multifamily, and office.

Brokerage activity broadened with 1,348 transactions (up 15%), transactions per agent +11%, and growth across seven of eleven property types, led by private clients, larger deals (+25%), multifamily, and office. Balance sheet and capital returns are strong—approximately $335M cash, no debt , $23M of buybacks in Q1, a $0.25 semiannual dividend, and an added $70M repurchase authorization (total $90M available).

Balance sheet and capital returns are strong—approximately , $23M of buybacks in Q1, a $0.25 semiannual dividend, and an added $70M repurchase authorization (total $90M available). Company remains exposed to macro and market risks: clients are still sensitive to interest‑rate volatility, underwriting and sponsor qualification remain tight, and geopolitical events could moderate transaction momentum.

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Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 276,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,058. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,038.46 and a beta of 1.25. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap's payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,288. The trade was a 73.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap NYSE: MMI is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

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