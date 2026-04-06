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Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Marks and Spencer Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pre-market gap down: Shares opened at $9.01 after a prior close of $9.42, though they later traded at $9.42 on light volume (3,454) and were about 0.2% lower.
  • Analyst upgrade and consensus: Berenberg upgraded M&S from Hold to Buy, and the stock's average rating is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold).
  • Technical and liquidity picture: The 50‑day MA is $10.12 vs the 200‑day MA $9.76, while leverage and short‑term liquidity are strained (debt/equity 1.01; quick ratio 0.46; current ratio 0.81).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.01. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 3,454 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc OTCMKTS: MAKSY, commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company's retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women's, men's and children's fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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