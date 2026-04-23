Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $280.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.27.

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Marriott International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $367.13 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $227.55 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The company has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total transaction of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. This represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,384,942.12. This represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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