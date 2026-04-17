Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the company's current price.

MRSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.33.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MRSH opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $164.89 and a 1-year high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $443,844,000 after buying an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $327,303,000 after buying an additional 105,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 (beat) and revenue growth ~7.6%–8%, driven by Mercer and consulting strength — a core reason the shares rallied after the release. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 (beat) and revenue growth ~7.6%–8%, driven by Mercer and consulting strength — a core reason the shares rallied after the release. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted organic growth initiatives and AI investments that management says should drive margins and client retention long term — supportive for forward growth expectations. Read More.

Earnings call highlighted organic growth initiatives and AI investments that management says should drive margins and client retention long term — supportive for forward growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary notes valuation may be attractive after the pullback; some investors view the Q1 beat as confirming resilience, but upside is seen as tied to execution and managing expense pressures. Read More.

Analyst/market commentary notes valuation may be attractive after the pullback; some investors view the Q1 beat as confirming resilience, but upside is seen as tied to execution and managing expense pressures. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New regulatory risk disclosure: the company warned of a broad regulation-category risk that could materially affect financial performance — this fresh caveat increases investor uncertainty and likely weighed on the stock today. Read More.

New regulatory risk disclosure: the company warned of a broad regulation-category risk that could materially affect financial performance — this fresh caveat increases investor uncertainty and likely weighed on the stock today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure persists: Bank of America maintained a sell rating and some brokers recently trimmed price targets, which amplifies downside risk despite the beat and can trigger short‑term selling. Read More.

Analyst pressure persists: Bank of America maintained a sell rating and some brokers recently trimmed price targets, which amplifies downside risk despite the beat and can trigger short‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports note the shares slid after an analyst target cut prior to the regulatory disclosure — momentum from the Q1 beat has been partly offset by analyst actions. Read More.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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