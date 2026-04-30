Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.43), Zacks reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Martin Marietta Materials' conference call:

Martin Marietta opened 2026 with a strong quarter — Q1 revenues rose 17% to $1.4 billion (a first-quarter record), organic aggregates shipments were up 7.2% , and core aggregates shipments hit a record 43.9 million tons , driving a ~14% improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

(a first-quarter record), organic aggregates shipments were up , and core aggregates shipments hit a record , driving a ~14% improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The company completed the Quikrete asset exchange (closed Feb 23), which provided $450 million of cash and shifted the portfolio toward pure aggregates under the new SOAR 2030 strategy, and it agreed to acquire New Frontier Materials (~8+ million tons) expected to close in H2 with an active bolt‑on aggregates pipeline.

of cash and shifted the portfolio toward pure aggregates under the new SOAR 2030 strategy, and it agreed to acquire New Frontier Materials (~8+ million tons) expected to close in H2 with an active bolt‑on aggregates pipeline. Management reaffirmed full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance ( $2.43 billion midpoint) but flagged cost pressures — diesel is expected to reduce results by about $36 million in aggregates (~ $50 million company‑wide), with roughly $20–25 million weighted to Q2, and Q1 included a non‑cash $22 million inventory step‑up from Quikrete that pressured reported gross profit.

midpoint) but flagged cost pressures — diesel is expected to reduce results by about in aggregates (~ company‑wide), with roughly weighted to Q2, and Q1 included a non‑cash inventory step‑up from Quikrete that pressured reported gross profit. Company cites durable end‑market demand — continued federal/state infrastructure funding (many IIJA dollars still to deploy) plus strong private activity in data centers, power, LNG and recovering warehousing — supporting confidence in mid‑year pricing realization and shipment trends.

Get MLM alerts: Sign Up

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $620.29. 901,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $522.86 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $615.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.11.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 61 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson set a $680.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $780.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $690.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $710.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Martin Marietta Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Martin Marietta Materials wasn't on the list.

While Martin Marietta Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here