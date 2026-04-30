Martin Roper Sells 20,544 Shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) CEO Martin Roper sold 20,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $1,219,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,715,025.40. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Martin Roper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 24th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
- On Monday, April 27th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.
- On Monday, April 13th, Martin Roper sold 4,456 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $225,250.80.
- On Friday, April 10th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,252,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,273,750.00.
Vita Coco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 4,623,179 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,775. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $69.59.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.39 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business's revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COCO
Vita Coco News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Solid Q1 beat and raised full‑year guidance: COCO reported $0.50 EPS vs. $0.34 expected and revenue of ~$180M (up 37%). Management lifted FY2026 net sales and EBITDA guidance, driving momentum and supporting higher valuations. The Vita Coco Company Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $75 and set an Overweight rating, signaling institutional conviction that upside remains after the quarter. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: The stock recently hit all‑time highs after the earnings and guidance beat, reflecting strong investor appetite for COCO’s growth story. Vita Coco (COCO) Climbs to All-Time High on Strong Earnings, Upbeat Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum / peer comparison pieces highlight COCO’s outperformance within consumer staples this year, useful context but not new company‑specific data. Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed overall (several Buys and Holds); consensus target remains below the recent trading highs — keep consensus targets in mind when sizing positions. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) is a Great Choice
- Negative Sentiment: Investor lawsuit / probe alert: A plaintiff firm (Pomerantz) has launched an investigation into COCO, introducing legal risk and potential headline volatility. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. - COCO
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Martin Roper executed multiple planned sales (25,000 shares in recent filings under a 10b5‑1 plan). While flagged as pre‑arranged, repeated sales can feed profit‑taking narratives. SEC Form 4 – Martin Roper
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and risk notes: A Seeking Alpha piece lowered its rating citing market niche limits and competition; TipRanks flagged new geopolitical/supply‑chain risk disclosures that could pressure costs. These raise medium‑term execution and margin questions. Vita Coco: Extrapolating Results Is A Dangerous Game (Rating Downgrade) Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Vita Coco’s Costs, Supply Chain, and Financial Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 22,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vita Coco
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Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.
The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.
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