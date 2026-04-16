Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.36, for a total value of $5,513,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,124.68. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $580.51. 446,672 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,137. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $522.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.71. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $607.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $601.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,116 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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