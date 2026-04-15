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Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Marubeni logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • 248% volume increase: Trading jumped to 110,921 shares midday (up 248% from the prior session) while the stock last traded at $370.67 versus a prior close of $385.62.
  • Mixed analyst view: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "buy" while Zacks upgraded to "hold," leaving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Quarterly miss but reasonable fundamentals: Marubeni reported EPS of $5.01 versus $5.39 expected and slightly missed revenue, yet the company has a P/E of 17.9, market cap of $61.2B and modest leverage (debt/equity 0.48).
  • Five stocks we like better than Marubeni.

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 110,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session's volume of 31,857 shares.The stock last traded at $370.6720 and had previously closed at $385.6150.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARUY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marubeni in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marubeni currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on MARUY

Marubeni Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $366.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.38). Marubeni had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation OTCMKTS: MARUY is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company's activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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