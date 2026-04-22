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Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Marui Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marui Group shares gapped down, opening at $36.52 after a $38.35 close and trading below both the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (around $39) on light volume (602 shares).
  • The company reported $0.58 EPS versus a $0.52 consensus and revenue of $444.96M versus $433.36M, beating estimates, and set FY2025 guidance at 2.013 EPS.
  • Key fundamentals: $3.3B market cap and a P/E of 16.91, with solid profitability (ROE 11.9%, net margin 10.68%) but relatively high leverage (debt‑to‑equity 2.30).
  • Five stocks we like better than Marui Group.

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $36.52. Marui Group shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 602 shares.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $444.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

Marui Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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