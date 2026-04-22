Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Marui Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MAURY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $36.52. Marui Group shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 602 shares.

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Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.68%.The firm had revenue of $444.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.36 million. Marui Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.013-2.013 EPS.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. operates a diversified business combining retail and financial services in Japan. Its retail segment manages department stores under the Marui and OIOI brand names, offering apparel, accessories and lifestyle goods. Through a network of urban storefronts in locations such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, alongside an expanding e-commerce platform, Marui Group targets a youthful demographic with trend-focused merchandise and seasonal collaborations.

The company’s financial services arm is centered on the Epos Card, a credit card and loyalty program that provides point-based rewards, installment payment options and special member benefits.

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