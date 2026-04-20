MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $356.00 to $425.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as high as $375.14 and last traded at $369.4670, with a volume of 40654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.89.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MasTec by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $217,529,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day moving average of $249.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here