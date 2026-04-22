MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Down 1.5% - Here's Why

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.0950. Approximately 1,620,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,877,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasterBrand from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasterBrand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). MasterBrand had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $644.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasterBrand has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,615 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,362 shares of the company's stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,294 shares of the company's stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,305 shares of the company's stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 71.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,325 shares of the company's stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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