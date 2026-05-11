MasterBrand Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

MasterBrand NYSE: MBC reported lower first-quarter 2026 sales and earnings as soft housing demand, unfavorable product mix and tariff costs weighed on results, though management said the cabinet maker performed in line with its expectations and is taking steps to protect margins through cost cuts, pricing and supply chain actions.

President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Banyard said the quarter reflected “disciplined execution” against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop, including “persistent demand softness and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.” The company posted net sales of $618 million, down 6.4% from $660.3 million a year earlier. Banyard said results reflected a mid-single-digit market decline and a slower pace of housing completions, partly offset by pricing actions previously implemented by the company.

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Adjusted EBITDA fell to $28 million from $67.1 million in the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 4.5%. Management attributed the decline primarily to lower volume, unfavorable fixed-cost leverage and weaker product mix as consumers shifted toward value products and opted out of features in made-to-order categories.

“At current volume levels, these mix dynamics carry an outsized impact on margins as reduced fixed cost absorption amplifies the effect of even modest product mix shifts,” Banyard said. He also cited weather-related disruptions that caused more-than-typical down days at some facilities, creating additional production downtime and pressure on fixed-cost absorption.

Quarterly Results Reflect Softer Demand and Mix Pressure

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Andi Simon said gross profit was $156.6 million, compared with $202.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 25.3%, down 530 basis points year over year. She cited lower volume, unfavorable fixed-cost leverage, unfavorable product mix, inflation in materials, personnel, fuel and utilities, and tariffs as drivers of margin pressure. Continuous improvement initiatives and targeted tariff mitigation actions partially offset those headwinds.

SG&A expenses were $155.9 million, up from $154 million a year earlier, with the increase primarily driven by acquisition-related costs tied to the pending merger with American Woodmark and higher outbound freight expenses due to rising fuel costs. Simon said SG&A declined year over year when excluding acquisition-related costs.

MasterBrand recorded a net loss of $15.4 million, or a diluted loss of $0.12 per share, compared with net income of $13.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.06, down from $0.18 a year earlier.

Free cash flow was an outflow of $146.2 million, compared with an outflow of $41.2 million in the same period last year. Management said the first quarter typically reflects seasonal working capital outflows, and the year-over-year variance was driven by lower net income, less favorable working capital timing and an increase in the company’s income tax receivable. MasterBrand said it continues to expect full-year free cash flow to exceed net income.

Housing Markets Remain Under Pressure

Banyard said demand remained pressured across both new construction and repair-and-remodel markets as affordability concerns, elevated interest rates and cautious consumer sentiment weighed on activity. He said the conflict in the Middle East added to consumer confidence pressures late in the quarter and contributed to broader volatility.

In new construction, Banyard said U.S. single-family activity was down mid- to high-single digits in the quarter. He said builders continued to use incentives and rate buydowns to stimulate sales, while the market worked through a reset in spec and quick move-in inventory. Because cabinets are typically purchased later in the construction cycle, closer to completion, the slower pace of completions had a direct effect on MasterBrand’s business.

In repair and remodel, demand also remained soft. Banyard said low existing-home turnover and weak consumer confidence continued to suppress larger discretionary remodeling projects. He noted that consumer sentiment toward large household purchases fell to 40-year lows during the quarter. MasterBrand’s repair-and-remodel business declined mid-single digits, which management said was consistent with the broader market.

The company’s Canadian business declined low single digits, also consistent with broader market trends, Banyard said. He added that with the Bank of Canada holding rates steady, similar pressures are expected to continue weighing on the Canadian market through 2026.

Tariffs and Cost Actions Remain Key Focus

Management said the trade environment remains volatile. Banyard said gross tariff costs were approximately $25 million in the first quarter, but mitigation efforts exceeded company expectations, driven mainly by supply chain actions, sourcing flexibility and supplier engagement that progressed ahead of schedule.

Simon said MasterBrand continues to estimate unmitigated gross tariff exposure for the full year at about 5% to 6% of 2026 net sales based on trade policies currently in effect. The company continues to expect to offset 100% of tariff dollar costs on a run-rate basis exiting 2026 through mitigation efforts, though Simon said those efforts will take time to fully materialize.

Banyard said pricing remains an important part of the company’s tariff mitigation strategy, along with operational measures. In response to analyst questions, he said fuel and logistics were among the larger areas of cost pressure and that the company has taken some action related to rising fuel costs, while continuing to monitor volatility tied to the Middle East.

MasterBrand also said it fully executed its previously announced $30 million cost savings initiative during the first quarter, with benefits expected to phase in over the remainder of the year. Banyard said the company took actions including targeted line and shift adjustments, workforce actions across its manufacturing network and a facility closure tied to its Supreme integration efforts.

American Woodmark Merger Planning Continues

MasterBrand said it continues to make progress on integration planning for its pending merger with American Woodmark. Banyard said the company still expects approximately $90 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of year three after closing, based on assumptions at the time of the deal announcement. He said MasterBrand plans to reassess those estimates after the transaction closes in light of the current operating environment.

The company said it is progressing through regulatory review and, as disclosed in an April 22 Form 8-K, now expects the transaction to close in the second calendar quarter of 2026. Simon said the company did not repurchase shares during the quarter because the merger agreement restricts share repurchase activity until the transaction closes.

MasterBrand ended the quarter with $138.4 million in cash and $332.3 million of liquidity available under its revolving credit facility. Net debt was $946.5 million, resulting in a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.7 times. Simon said the company proactively amended its credit agreement during the quarter to provide additional flexibility related to leverage and interest coverage covenants as it navigates the current environment and works toward closing the American Woodmark transaction.

Second-Quarter Outlook Calls for Sequential Improvement

For the second quarter, MasterBrand expects end markets to be down mid- to high-single digits year over year. The company also expects its second-quarter net sales to decline mid- to high-single digits from the prior year, while improving sequentially from the first quarter due to normal seasonal volume uplift, modestly better product mix and additional flow-through from prior pricing actions, including tariff-related pricing.

MasterBrand projected second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $51 million to $61 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.8% to 8.8%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $0.03 to $0.13. Simon said the wider EPS range reflects uncertainty related to the effective tax rate, particularly given low pretax income and non-deductible deal-related expenses tied to the American Woodmark merger.

Looking at the full year, Simon said MasterBrand continues to expect its addressable market in 2026 to be down mid-single digits year over year. Management expects decremental margins to remain elevated in the first half of the year, then improve in the second half as tariff mitigation and cost rationalization actions phase in.

Banyard said the company does not expect the market to begin recovering until 2027, but remains confident in long-term demand drivers, including an estimated 3 million homes underbuilt, millennials entering prime homebuying years, aging housing stock and rising home equity levels.

About MasterBrand NYSE: MBC

MasterBrand Inc is one of the largest manufacturers of cabinetry and home storage solutions in North America. The company specializes in designing, producing and distributing kitchen and bath cabinetry for both new construction and the remodeling markets. Its offerings span a broad spectrum of styles and price points, serving homebuilders, home improvement retailers and independent dealers.

MasterBrand's product portfolio includes framed and frameless cabinet lines, bath vanities, closet systems and other organizational accessories.

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