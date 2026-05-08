Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.15 Per Share

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a 3.6% increase from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

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Materion Trading Down 3.4%

Materion stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.03. Materion has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $201.88.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business's revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Materion

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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