Materion (MTRN) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $549.8170 million for the quarter. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $255.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.73. Materion has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $298.87.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $103,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,998 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Materion by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 798,747 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materion by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 360,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 286,913 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company's stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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