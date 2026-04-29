Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Materion Stock Down 2.0%

MTRN stock opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. Materion has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,600. This trade represents a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $1,925,783.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,350,385.68. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Materion by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $351,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth $258,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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