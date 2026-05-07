Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Mativ alerts: Sign Up

Mativ Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MATV opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Mativ has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.90 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Analysts predict that Mativ will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mativ

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mativ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mativ wasn't on the list.

While Mativ currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here