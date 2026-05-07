Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.
Mativ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
Mativ Stock Up 2.2%
Shares of MATV opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Mativ has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.89.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.90 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Analysts predict that Mativ will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mativ
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Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.
Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.
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