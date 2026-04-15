Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.44.

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Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. Mattel has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Mattel's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,251 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the company's stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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