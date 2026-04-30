Matthew Neagle Sells 59,901 Shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) COO Matthew Neagle sold 59,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $485,797.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,361,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,803.78. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Matthew Neagle sold 63,979 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $491,358.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 62,801 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $509,944.12.

On Friday, April 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 58,978 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $464,156.86.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Matthew Neagle sold 83,599 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $571,817.16.

On Thursday, April 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 62,827 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $449,213.05.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 28,825 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $207,251.75.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Matthew Neagle sold 8,446 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $58,953.08.

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Porch Group Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.63. 4,403,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $109.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Porch Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Porch Q1 Results

Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Guidance Document

Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Oppenheimer Buy Note

Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. SEC Form 4 - CEO Sale

Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. Neutral Sentiment: Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Earnings Call Highlights

Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: GAAP unprofitability persists — the company reported a small GAAP net loss (≈$4.7M for Q1), negative net margin and negative ROE; investors must weigh growth and adjusted profitability against continued GAAP losses. Porch Q1 Results

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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