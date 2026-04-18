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Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares briefly passed above their 50-day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 28.53), trading as high as GBX 28.80 on Friday before the last trade at GBX 27.80 with 11,659 shares changing hands.
  • The fund has a market cap of £74.91m, a P/E of 34.70 and a low volatility profile (beta 0.13); it reported GBX 0.21 EPS for the quarter, with a ROE of 2.61% and a net margin of 52.62%.
  • Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 is a venture capital trust focused on growth capital investments in smaller UK unquoted and AIM/PLUS companies that qualify for VCT status.
  • Five stocks we like better than Maven Income and Growth VCT 5.

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.53 and traded as high as GBX 28.80. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 27.80, with a volume of 11,659 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.28. The company has a market cap of £74.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 52.62%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

(Get Free Report)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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