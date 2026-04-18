Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.53 and traded as high as GBX 28.80. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 shares last traded at GBX 27.80, with a volume of 11,659 shares changing hands.

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Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.28. The company has a market cap of £74.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 52.62%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

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