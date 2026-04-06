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Maxim Group Cuts KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) Price Target to $0.75

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
KindlyMD logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Maxim Group cut its price target on KindlyMD from $1.50 to $0.75 but kept a Buy rating, with the new target implying roughly a 243% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—two Buy, one Hold, one Sell—resulting in a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.
  • KindlyMD trades around $0.22 with a market cap near $151 million, a 52‑week range of $0.21–$34.77, and an extremely high beta, indicating severe volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $1.50 to $0.75 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Maxim Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 243.25% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of KindlyMD in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of KindlyMD from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $0.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KindlyMD

KindlyMD Price Performance

NASDAQ NAKA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,833,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 26.73. KindlyMD has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Trading of KindlyMD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KindlyMD during the fourth quarter worth $8,993,000. ParaFi Capital LP purchased a new stake in KindlyMD during the 3rd quarter worth $443,055,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in KindlyMD in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. RK Capital Management LLC FL purchased a new position in KindlyMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,052,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in KindlyMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,942,000.

KindlyMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis.

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