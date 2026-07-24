MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,430,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session's volume of 3,165,700 shares.The stock last traded at $77.7150 and had previously closed at $91.24.

The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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More MaxLinear News

Here are the key news stories impacting MaxLinear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on MaxLinear to $100 from $60 and kept a Buy rating, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s upside after its earnings release. Article Title

Needham & Company raised its price target on MaxLinear to from and kept a rating, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s upside after its earnings release. Positive Sentiment: MaxLinear beat second-quarter expectations, reporting $0.35 EPS versus $0.33 expected and $168.85 million in revenue versus $164.64 million expected, with revenue up 55.2% year over year. Article Title

MaxLinear beat second-quarter expectations, reporting versus expected and in revenue versus expected, with revenue up year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued strong third-quarter guidance, forecasting $210 million to $220 million in revenue, well above Wall Street estimates, and raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook, reinforcing the growth narrative around its AI and data-center business. Article Title

The company also issued strong third-quarter guidance, forecasting in revenue, well above Wall Street estimates, and raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook, reinforcing the growth narrative around its AI and data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong operating results, some reports note the stock slipped as investors took profits after a big pre-earnings rally, suggesting the pullback may be more about valuation and positioning than a fundamental disappointment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on MaxLinear in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $110.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,460. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,301.12. The trade was a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,358 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 656,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 68.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 427,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,326,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $232,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company's stock.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Further Reading

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