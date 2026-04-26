Mayville Engineering Shareholders OK Board Picks, Deloitte Auditor, and Exec Pay in Virtual AGM

Mayville Engineering NYSE: MEC held its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders virtually on April 21, with President and Chief Executive Officer Jag Reddy calling the meeting to order at 2:00 p.m. Central Time and outlining a three-item agenda focused on board elections, auditor ratification, and an advisory vote on executive compensation.

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Meeting format and attendance

Reddy said the company hosted the meeting online and aimed to provide the same participation opportunities as an in-person annual meeting. After providing voting instructions through the meeting web portal, Reddy closed the polls at 2:03 p.m. Central Time and noted the meeting was being recorded.

Sean P. Leuba, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, served as inspector of elections. Leuba reported that the notice of meeting, proxy statement, and annual report were properly mailed to shareholders entitled to vote. He also said the shareholder list was available for inspection via the virtual meeting website using a control number.

Regarding participation, Leuba said approximately 89% of the total number of shares of common stock entitled to vote were present in person or by proxy as of the record date of Feb. 20, 2026, constituting a quorum under the company’s bylaws.

Board and executive introductions

Reddy introduced the company’s directors, including Timothy L. Christen (non-executive chairman), Jennifer J. Kent, Robert L. McCormick, Jay O. Rothman, and Tania L. Wingfield. He also introduced director nominee Christine M. Schyvinck, identified as chairman, president, and CEO of Shure Incorporated.

Reddy noted that Steve L. Fisher, a retired vice president of Caterpillar Inc. who has served on the board since 2013, was retiring from the board at the meeting. Reddy thanked Fisher for his contributions and wished him well.

Reddy also introduced other executive officers, including Chief Financial Officer Rachele M. Lehr; Executive Vice President, Strategy, Sales, and Marketing Ryan F. Raber; Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Craig D. Nichols; and Leuba in his role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

Shareholders approve all proposals

The meeting’s business agenda included three proposals:

Election of three directors

Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026

An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company’s named executive officers

Leuba reported that director nominees McCormick, Schyvinck, and Wingfield each received a majority of the votes cast and were elected to serve until the 2029 annual meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

Leuba also said shareholders approved, by a majority of the shares represented and voted, the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditor for 2026. In addition, a majority of votes represented and cast supported the advisory resolution approving compensation of the company’s named executive officers.

After announcing the results, Reddy directed that the voting outcomes be incorporated into the meeting minutes and adjourned the formal business portion of the meeting.

Q&A concludes without submitted questions

Following the business agenda, Reddy opened the floor for shareholder questions submitted through the online portal, noting that representatives from Deloitte & Touche were also available to respond to appropriate questions. He asked shareholders to limit submissions to one question and said only questions germane to the meeting or the company’s business would be addressed.

No questions were submitted during the session. Reddy thanked attendees for joining the virtual meeting and for their continued support before the webcast concluded.

About Mayville Engineering NYSE: MEC

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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