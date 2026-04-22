Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.2850. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 24,302 shares traded.

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Mazda Motor Trading Down 3.2%

The company's fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan‐based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

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