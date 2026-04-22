Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $27.33. Maze Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.5810, with a volume of 547,304 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAZE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Maze Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $332,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $464,967.81. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $381,689.60. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,625 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares during the period.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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