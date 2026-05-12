MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Citizens Jmp

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.57% from the company's current price.
MBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MBX
MBX Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%
NASDAQ:MBX opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.78.
MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that MBX Biosciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences
In other MBX Biosciences news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk acquired 18,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $525,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,829,334.57. The trade was a 3.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of MBX Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,992,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the third quarter worth $4,861,000.
MBX Biosciences News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting MBX Biosciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on MBX Biosciences to $70 from $50 and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations for the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: MBX Biosciences released initial Phase 1 data for MBX 4291 showing mean weight loss of 7% at 8 weeks and supporting the potential for once-monthly dosing, a positive sign for its obesity pipeline. GlobeNewswire
- Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital reiterated a Strong-Buy view while modestly adjusting several earnings estimates for MBX, including a lower Q3 and Q4 outlook but a slightly better Q2 estimate. The revisions suggest analysts still like the story, even though near-term losses remain expected. MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew added investor attention from a Seeking Alpha transcript discussing its obesity therapeutics portfolio and clinical progress, but this appears more informational than directly market-moving. Seeking Alpha
- Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may weigh on sentiment because it points to weaker expected profitability in the near term. MarketBeat
- Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate slightly versus prior modeling, underscoring that MBX is still expected to post significant losses as it advances its pipeline. MarketBeat
MBX Biosciences Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.
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