MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Shares Up 12% - What's Next?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) shot up 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.8640. 433,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 581,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MBX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MBX Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.25.

View Our Latest Report on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.78.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 18,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $525,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 486,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,829,334.57. This trade represents a 3.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 52.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,787,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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