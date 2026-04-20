M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Releases Earnings Results

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 2.74%.The business had revenue of £347.40 million during the quarter.

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M&C Saatchi Price Performance

M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 114.25 on Monday. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 100.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 200. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.12. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.07. The company has a market cap of £137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 174 price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 150 to GBX 170 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&C Saatchi has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 162.25.

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About M&C Saatchi

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

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