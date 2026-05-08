McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the fast-food giant's stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.21.

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McDonald's Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $283.87 on Thursday. McDonald's has a 12 month low of $282.15 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald's will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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