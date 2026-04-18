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McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
McEwen Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • McEwen Mining crossed above its 50-day moving average (50‑day MA C$32.38) on Friday, trading as high as C$35.95 and last at C$35.53, up about 4.9% on volume of 85,864 shares.
  • The company carries a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a relatively high valuation with a P/E of 60.22, while balance‑sheet metrics show debt‑to‑equity of 23.47, current ratio 1.69 and quick ratio 1.00.
  • In the most recent quarter McEwen reported C$0.78 EPS on C$86.06 million of revenue, with a net margin of 17.43% and ROE of 6.89%; analysts forecast roughly C$0.07 EPS for the current year.
  • Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX - Get Free Report) NYSE: MUX passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.38 and traded as high as C$35.95. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 85,864 shares trading hands.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 2.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.34.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX - Get Free Report) NYSE: MUX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.06 million for the quarter. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0677185 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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