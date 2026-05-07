MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU opened at $22.33 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. MDU Resources Group's payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Charles M. Kelley bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 13,185.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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