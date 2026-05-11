Mears Group (LON:MER) Insider Lucas Critchley Sells 60,984 Shares of Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER - Get Free Report) insider Lucas Critchley sold 60,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401, for a total transaction of £244,545.84.

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Mears Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 406.31 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 357.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. Mears Group plc has a one year low of GBX 310 and a one year high of GBX 421.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mears Group (LON:MER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.70 EPS for the quarter. Mears Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mears Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 565 price target on shares of Mears Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 503.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mears Group

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

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