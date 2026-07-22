Medallion Financial (MFIN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $58.9840 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.15 million. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Medallion Financial's dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,318 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,708 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,672 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,712 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Medallion Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MFIN

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides asset-based lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's core business activities include secured loans collateralized by business assets such as insurance premiums, commercial real estate, maritime assets and portfolio receivables. Through its insurance premium finance division, Medallion offers short-term loans that allow policyholders to spread insurance costs over multiple payments, while its portfolio financing arm provides funding against a borrower's existing asset portfolios.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Medallion Financial originally established itself in the taxi medallion lending market, extending loans secured by New York City cab medallions.

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