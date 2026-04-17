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Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Medical Facilities logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$17.15 and last at C$17.28 (up ~1.1%) on volume of 33,949 shares.
  • Recent financials: last quarter EPS was C$0.21 on C$7.95M revenue, with ROE 27.57% and net margin 6.83%; market cap is C$299.97M and the stock trades at a PE of 15.65 while analysts forecast ~C$1.24 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Business profile: Medical Facilities owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S., with facility service income as its primary revenue source.
  • Interested in Medical Facilities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 33949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.87.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.98. The firm has a market cap of C$299.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.69.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.95 million for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation's operations are based in the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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