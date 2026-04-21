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Medical Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flags UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) as the top Medical stocks to watch after posting the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • UnitedHealth (UNH) is a diversified U.S. healthcare company operating UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments, making it sensitive to benefits, services and policy trends and a candidate for a potential rebound highlighted in the coverage.
  • Eli Lilly (LLY) is driven by diabetes and obesity treatments (e.g., Mounjaro, Jardiance, Zepbound), while Hims & Hers (HIMS) is a telehealth platform focused on mental, sexual, dermatology and primary care—both firms face stock-moving catalysts like drug approvals, clinical data, and regulatory changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare and medical industries—including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device makers, hospitals and health systems, diagnostic labs, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand for treatments and services; their prices are often driven by drug approvals and clinical-trial outcomes, regulatory and reimbursement changes, patent expirations, and demographic and policy trends, which can create both growth potential and binary, company-specific risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

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