Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
MediciNova logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of MediciNova carry an average analyst recommendation of Moderate Buy from seven firms (1 sell, 1 hold, 3 buy, 2 strong buy), with an average 12‑month price target of $7.50.
  • The stock trades around $1.44 with a market cap of roughly $70.9M, a 12‑month range of $1.17–$1.96 and a negative P/E of -6.0; last quarter EPS was -$0.05 (vs. -$0.10 estimate) and analysts expect -0.24 EPS for the year.
  • MediciNova is a clinical‑stage biopharmaceutical focused on small‑molecule therapies, with lead asset MN‑166 (ibudilast), an anti‑inflammatory/neuroprotective agent previously approved in Japan.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNOV. Zacks Research upgraded MediciNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded MediciNova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediciNova

MediciNova Trading Up 0.7%

MediciNova stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.61.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MediciNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company's stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company's leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MediciNova Right Now?

Before you consider MediciNova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MediciNova wasn't on the list.

While MediciNova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines