Medline's (MDLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medline from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.62.

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Medline Stock Down 7.3%

MDLN opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Medline has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.57.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Medline in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,544,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,236,000.

Medline News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medline this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and company raised organic sales guidance — Net sales were about $7.35–7.4B (up 10.7% YoY) and Medline raised full‑year organic sales guidance to 8.5%–9.5%, showing strong demand and execution. Read More.

Q1 revenue beat and company raised organic sales guidance — Net sales were about $7.35–7.4B (up 10.7% YoY) and Medline raised full‑year organic sales guidance to 8.5%–9.5%, showing strong demand and execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New AI supply‑chain product could help resiliency and long‑term efficiency — Medline launched the AI‑powered Mpower platform aimed at improving supply‑chain resiliency, which may support competitive positioning and margin recovery over time. Read More.

New AI supply‑chain product could help resiliency and long‑term efficiency — Medline launched the AI‑powered Mpower platform aimed at improving supply‑chain resiliency, which may support competitive positioning and margin recovery over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains — Piper Sandler reaffirmed a Buy rating, and several firms continue to issue buy/outperform calls, giving the stock institutional analyst backing. Read More.

Wall Street support remains — Piper Sandler reaffirmed a Buy rating, and several firms continue to issue buy/outperform calls, giving the stock institutional analyst backing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus beat on EPS but headline numbers mask margin weakness — Medline reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.29 expected; investors are parsing whether the EPS beat offsets margin pressure. Read More.

Consensus beat on EPS but headline numbers mask margin weakness — Medline reported $0.33 EPS vs. $0.29 expected; investors are parsing whether the EPS beat offsets margin pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Buy maintained but target trimmed — Bank of America’s Andrew Obin kept a Buy rating but trimmed his price target to $53, reflecting confidence in growth tempered by margin concerns. Read More.

Analyst note: Buy maintained but target trimmed — Bank of America’s Andrew Obin kept a Buy rating but trimmed his price target to $53, reflecting confidence in growth tempered by margin concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and management commentary are available for detail — the Q1 earnings call transcript gives management’s explanations on costs, tariffs and investments. Read More.

Earnings call and management commentary are available for detail — the Q1 earnings call transcript gives management’s explanations on costs, tariffs and investments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profits compressed materially — net income fell ~25.8% to $239M and adjusted EBITDA declined ~10.6%; management cited higher product costs (including ~$85M of tariff headwinds), elevated operating expenses and IPO‑related bonuses. Those factors are the main driver of the stock’s weakness. Read More.

Margins and profits compressed materially — net income fell ~25.8% to $239M and adjusted EBITDA declined ~10.6%; management cited higher product costs (including ~$85M of tariff headwinds), elevated operating expenses and IPO‑related bonuses. Those factors are the main driver of the stock’s weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern over cash flow and selling pressure — commentary and data show elevated working capital, sizable insider/institutional sales in recent periods and social‑media debate about sustainability of near‑term profitability. That contributed to the negative market reaction. Read More.

Medline Company Profile

Medline NASDAQ: MDLN is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply‑chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

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