Medpace (MEDP) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $690.6580 million for the quarter. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medpace Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $536.17 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $471.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace has a 1-year low of $306.70 and a 1-year high of $628.92.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 211,411 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1,527.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 price target (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $469.50.

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About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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