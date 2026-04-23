Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $508.46, but opened at $375.15. Medpace shares last traded at $383.9190, with a volume of 311,510 shares.

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Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Medpace reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $706.6M, both above Street estimates, with 26.5% YoY revenue growth and a sizable backlog. Medpace Q1 Results

Q1 beat: Medpace reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.28 and revenue of $706.6M, both above Street estimates, with 26.5% YoY revenue growth and a sizable backlog. Neutral Sentiment: Company maintained FY‑2026 guidance (EPS range $16.68–$17.50; revenue roughly $2.8B–$2.9B), which keeps management's view intact but leaves EPS midpoint slightly under some analyst consensus. Guidance & Call

Company maintained FY‑2026 guidance (EPS range $16.68–$17.50; revenue roughly $2.8B–$2.9B), which keeps management's view intact but leaves EPS midpoint slightly under some analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Bookings miss / book‑to‑bill <1: Net new business awards produced a Q1 book‑to‑bill of ~0.88, signaling bookings lag revenue and raising near‑term demand concerns that weighed heavily on the stock. Book-to-bill Coverage

Bookings miss / book‑to‑bill <1: Net new business awards produced a Q1 book‑to‑bill of ~0.88, signaling bookings lag revenue and raising near‑term demand concerns that weighed heavily on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change disclosed: President Jesse Geiger plans to retire (effective May 31) and the CEO will reassume the president role temporarily — a near‑term governance/turnover risk cited by market participants. Leadership Disclosure

Leadership change disclosed: President Jesse Geiger plans to retire (effective May 31) and the CEO will reassume the president role temporarily — a near‑term governance/turnover risk cited by market participants. Negative Sentiment: Class‑action activity: Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices were announced this week alleging investors were misled about growth — increased legal risk and potential distraction for management. Class Action Notices

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Medpace from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 21.3%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $471.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 773,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,634,000 after buying an additional 125,625 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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