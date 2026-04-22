Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.680-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

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Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $508.46. 398,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,794. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.76. Medpace has a 52 week low of $282.84 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $486.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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