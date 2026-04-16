Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.37, but opened at $72.50. Mega Fortune shares last traded at $70.2250, with a volume of 3,024 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mega Fortune to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mega Fortune presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune Trading Up 91.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

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