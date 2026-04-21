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Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) Trading 5.9% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mega Fortune logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 5.9% intraday to as high as $157 and last traded at $147.35, on just 18,992 shares traded—down about 80% from the average session volume of 94,295.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak overall: Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a "hold," but the stock's average rating on MarketBeat is a "Sell".
  • Mega Fortune is a Cayman Islands holding company operating an IoT solutions business in Hong Kong; it reported $0.04 EPS last quarter and currently trades well above its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs ($21.00 and $11.37, respectively).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Mega Fortune Company Limited (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.00 and last traded at $147.3520. 18,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 94,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mega Fortune to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mega Fortune

(Get Free Report)

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong.

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