MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on MeiraGTx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on MeiraGTx from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGTX

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of MGTX opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $845.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.27.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $75.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 140.31% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 62,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $459,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,449,695 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,239.95. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $258,906.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,257,206.80. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,661 shares of company stock worth $1,290,647. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,715 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MeiraGTx this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright revised several multi‑quarter and full‑year forecasts, raising Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS views and nudging FY2026 less negative (from ($2.43) to ($2.37)). The firm also issued a positive FY2027 outlook (EPS $0.32) and a Q4 2027 estimate of $2.08 — signaling a path toward profitability that can support higher valuation expectations. Read More.

HC Wainwright revised several multi‑quarter and full‑year forecasts, raising Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS views and nudging FY2026 less negative (from ($2.43) to ($2.37)). The firm also issued a positive FY2027 outlook (EPS $0.32) and a Q4 2027 estimate of $2.08 — signaling a path toward profitability that can support higher valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shares jumped on above‑average volume in the latest session (Zacks flagged a ~6.8% surge), which can attract momentum buyers and short‑term traders following the analyst revisions and recent strong quarter. Read More.

Shares jumped on above‑average volume in the latest session (Zacks flagged a ~6.8% surge), which can attract momentum buyers and short‑term traders following the analyst revisions and recent strong quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares at an average $10.22 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; he still holds a large stake. Because the sale was planned and disclosed, it’s less a governance red flag but may still be viewed by some as profit‑taking. Read More.

CFO Richard Giroux sold 56,000 shares at an average $10.22 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; he still holds a large stake. Because the sale was planned and disclosed, it’s less a governance red flag but may still be viewed by some as profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is meaningful (~67.5%) and a mix of recent incremental buys by several funds was reported — that can stabilize trading but also concentrate risk among large holders. Read More.

Institutional ownership is meaningful (~67.5%) and a mix of recent incremental buys by several funds was reported — that can stabilize trading but also concentrate risk among large holders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near‑term 2026 quarter estimates for Q1 and Q2 (small downgrades to Q1: ($0.61) → $0.64); Q2: ($0.59 → ($0.60)), indicating continued near‑term losses and operational headwinds that could pressure sentiment if guidance or cash‑flow visibility doesn’t improve. Read More.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx's pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company's lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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