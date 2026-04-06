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Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Mercedes-Benz Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market to open at $63.25 versus a prior close of $60.94, but the stock last traded at $60.8675 on light volume (6,980 shares).
  • The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion and a P/E of 4.61 with a beta of 1.26, and is trading below both its 50‑day ($65.70) and 200‑day ($66.38) simple moving averages.
  • Mercedes‑Benz Group AG is a German luxury automaker (Mercedes‑Benz, AMG, Maybach, EQ) that also offers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $63.25. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $60.8675, with a volume of 6,980 shares.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG OTCMKTS: MBGAF is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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