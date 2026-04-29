Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Posts Earnings Results

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.87%.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 215,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.52. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$13.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

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