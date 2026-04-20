Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$16.47, but opened at C$15.41. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 14,588 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 7.5%

The business's 50-day moving average is C$16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of C$39.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

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