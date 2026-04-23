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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Down 9.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merck KGaA shares plunged 9.3% on Thursday to $129.91 from a prior close of $143.29, with just about 82 shares trading — an ~86% drop versus average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($136.48) and 200-day ($139.75) moving averages, indicating short- and medium-term technical weakness.
  • Merck KGaA, a long-established family-controlled multinational pharma/chemical group, has a market cap of $17.53 billion and a P/E of 20.7; liquidity is tight (quick ratio 0.84, current ratio 1.31) while leverage is modest (debt/equity 0.27).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck KGaA.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report) was down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.91 and last traded at $129.91. Approximately 82 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.29.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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